

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO), a manufacturer of mineral wool products, on Wednesday reported lower profit for the third quarter despite a slight increase in revenue.



Profit before tax fell to 160 million euros from 183 million euros a year earlier.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT declined 14% to 150 million euros.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA totaled 215 million euros, down from 241 million euros last year.



Net profit decreased to 122 million euros, or 0.6 euros per share, compared with 155 million euros, or 0.7 euros per share, a year ago.



Revenue edged up 1% to 963 million euros from 957 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to be broadly in line with last year in local currencies.



