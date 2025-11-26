enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Participate in a Live Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment

Moderated webcast with Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical on Wednesday, December 3rd at 4:00 PM ET

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced that Robert Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical will participate in a Live Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Berman will provide a corporate overview and discuss the Company's recent news and next steps. In addition to the moderated discussion, there will be a live question and answer session. Mr. Berman will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (www.envveno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing (may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

