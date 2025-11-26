Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
26.11.25 | 16:03
17,705 Euro
-0,03 % -0,005
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,76017,78516:28
17,74017,77016:27
Dow Jones News
26.11.2025 14:51 Uhr
309 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted and ESB joint venture secures the provisional rights to develop the Tonn Nua site in Irish offshore wind auction

DJ Ørsted and ESB joint venture secures the provisional rights to develop the Tonn Nua site in Irish offshore wind auction 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted and ESB joint venture secures the provisional rights to develop the Tonn Nua site in Irish offshore wind auction 
26-Nov-2025 / 14:15 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26.11.2025 14:15:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
Today, the Irish Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment has provisionally awarded the joint venture, formed 
by ESB and Ørsted, the rights to develop the Tonn Nua site which is off the coast of County Waterford and spans 306 
km2. 
 
Tonn Nua has been designated by the Irish government as the only site for bidders under the Offshore Renewable 
Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS) Tonn Nua, Ireland's second offshore wind auction. The auction offers a partially 
indexed 20-year contract for difference (CfD), and the right to apply for a seabed lease and grid connection for the 
winning bidder. The contract for difference is to support the development of a 900 MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm 
for the Tonn Nua site. 
 
The Tonn Nua site is in an early phase of development. The project now needs to be assessed, matured and successfully 
pass all gates in the JV's stage-gate process, including meeting the value creation criteria. Final investment decision 
is expected around 2031 and first power in the mid-2030s. 
 
Alana Kühne, Head of Region Europe Development at Ørsted, said: 
"We commend the Irish government for running a successful auction continuing the support for the development of 
offshore wind in Ireland. Offshore wind will play an important part in the future Irish energy system ensuring green, 
affordable and secure energy. We will continue to work with our joint venture partner ESB to carefully assess and 
progress this early-stage development opportunity, including ensuring that the project lives up to our value creation 
criteria." 
 
Jim Dollard, Executive Director for Generation & Trading at ESB, commented: 
"ESB is delighted with the outcome of the ORESS Tonn Nua auction. It secures a clear pathway for the development of a 
significant project off the coast of County Waterford marking another important step toward Ireland's renewable energy 
and Net Zero ambitions. We look forward to working with our partners to deliver a project that provides significant 
energy security and price certainty for Irish consumers." 
 
The Tonn Nua project  
The awarded project is for a fixed-bottom offshore wind development at the Tonn Nua maritime site, located off the 
coast of County Waterford.   
 
ORESS Tonn Nua is Ireland's second support regime for offshore renewable energy development, and the first offshore 
wind auction under the new state-led planning regime.   
 
The next step for the project is to seek a Maritime Area Consent and Marine Usage Licence from the Irish Maritime Area 
Regulatory Authority in order to commence surveying and assessment ahead of submitting a planning application for the 
development. 
 
About the CfD 
The two-way CfD has been awarded at a strike price of EUR 98.719 per MWh. The partially indexed CfD will run for 20 
years from wind farm commissioning expected in the mid-2030s.   
 
Ireland's transmission system operator (TSO) EirGrid will build the transmission assets (offshore and onshore 
substations and export cables). The Tonn Nua Offshore Wind Farm must be operational by the longstop date of 1 January 
2037 under the CfD terms and conditions. 
 
About the joint venture 
The joint venture is jointly owned by ESB and Ørsted. In 2023, ESB and Ørsted entered a 50/50 partnership to jointly 
develop a pipeline of offshore wind projects off the Irish coast. Tonn Nua is the first offshore wind development site 
progressed to auction under the partnership. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Ørsted Global Media Relations  
Kathrine Westermann  
+45 99 55 57 21  
kawes@orsted.com  
  
SarahThatt-Foley  
+353 (0)83 156 5690  
sarfo@orsted.com  
  
Ørsted Investor Relations  
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen  
+45 99 55 56 71  
Ir@orsted.com 
 
ESB media contact  
Aoiffe Llewellyn 
aoiffe.llewellyn@esb.ie 
 
About Ørsted  
Ørstedis a global leader in developing, constructing, andoperatingoffshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visitorsted.comor follow us onLinkedInandInstagram. 
 
About ESB  
ESB wasestablishedin 1927 as a statutory body under the Electricity (Supply) Act, 1927. With a holding of 97.1%, ESB is 
majority owned by the Irish Government. The remaining 2.9% is held by the trustees of an Employee Share Ownership Plan. 
As a strong, diversified utility, ESB operates across the electricity market, from generation through transmission and 
distribution, tosupply ofcustomers, in addition to using our networks to carryfibrefor telecommunications. ESB is the 
leading Irish utility with a regulated asset base of approximately EUR14 billion (comprising ESB Networks EUR11 billion and 
NIE Networks EUR3 billion), a 25% share of generation in the all-island market, and retail businesses supplying 
electricity and gas to almost 1.9 million customer accounts throughout the island of Ireland and Great Britain. During 
the year ended 31 December 2024, ESB Group employed an average of almost 9,600 people. 
 
Attachments 
 . Ørsted and ESB joint venture secures the provisional rights to develop the Tonn Nua site in Irish offshore wind 
  auction.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 409501 
EQS News ID:  2236312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2236312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.