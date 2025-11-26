Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") announces that the bulk sampling program at the Company's 100%-owned Golden Promise Property has been halted following a series of extended delays over the past several months. The halts were required to address persistent issues with Novamera Inc.'s directional course-correction head used on the Bore Drill, combined with Novamera's inability to secure additional financing and the onset of winter conditions. The program was underway at the gold-bearing Jaclyn Main Zone ("JMZ"), located in central Newfoundland.

Throughout the recent months, the program experienced multiple stoppages, each lasting for extended intervals, as the operational team attempted to resolve persistent problems with the directional course-correction head, the key technology required to keep the drill centered on the narrow, high-density quartz vein.

A fully functioning directional system is required for two reasons:

As the drill string progresses downward, natural rotational forces make it difficult to maintain a straight, controlled trajectory without active steering. When the drill head intersects the quartz vein, the high density contrast between the vein and the softer surrounding wall rock causes the drill to drift toward the softer material unless stabilized by an operational correction head.

Due to these recurring technical limitations, progress was severely constrained. To date, of the approximately 300 metres of bore drilling required for the bulk sample, it is estimated that Novamera was only able to complete roughly 40 metres. The directional head was not fully operational during this interval, preventing meaningful advancement of the planned vein-centered extraction sequence.

Novamera has now initiated demobilization of the Bore Drill and associated equipment from the Golden Promise site. Only part of the first of three planned bore holes was completed. Great Atlantic will now undertake a full review of the work completed to date and assess both the technical requirements and potential funding pathways needed for resumption of the program.

Importantly, the Company notes that all expenditures incurred to date will be credited toward the long-term assessment requirements on the Golden Promise Property, preserving the longevity and good standing of the mineral licences.

The bulk sampling approval issued by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador remains valid until July 8, 2027, authorizing up to 1,000 cubic metres (approximately 2,700 tonnes) of bulk sample material. The prior funding provided by Digital was specific to the testing of emerging imaging technologies and bore-drill-based extraction techniques.

"This early-stage program has demonstrated both the challenges and the potential associated with precision imaging and directional-controlled drilling within narrow vein systems," stated Christopher R. Anderson, President, CEO and Director of Great Atlantic. "Because our permit remains active and we still have a wide operational window, we will be evaluating opportunities to continue the program once the technical issues are fully resolved and additional funding becomes available. At the same time, our introduction to these advanced imaging and directional technologies has opened new opportunities for collaboration and innovation that may ultimately provide Great Atlantic with alternative pathways to complete the bulk sample while contributing to advancements in non-invasive, precision-guided bore-drill mining."

Great Atlantic previously reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (119,900 inferred ounces of gold, uncapped), as disclosed in the Company's December 6, 2018 news release and supported by the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property (revised), dated December 4, 2018, authored by Greg Z. Mosher, M.Sc. App., P.Geo., and Larry Pilgrim, B.Sc., P.Geo.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this News Release.

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

