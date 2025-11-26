Trane Technologies Marks Record-Breaking Participation in Second Annual Global Time of Service

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Trane Technologies has completed its second Annual Global Time of Service, an employee-driven initiative that brings our global workforce together to make a positive, collective impact in communities worldwide.

Held from October 20 - November 14, Global Time of Service saw remarkable growth in participation and volunteerism:

15,918 volunteer hours recorded during the event-an 18% increase over 2024.

2,100 unique employees contributed their time and talents, supporting 311 causes through 133 events worldwide.

Participation extended across all regions , with significant growth in EMEA engagement.

Employees at seven EMEA locations-including in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, France, New Zealand and Australia-joined the effort, a sixfold increase in site participation from the previous year.

With these contributions, Trane Technologies employees have logged 67,945 volunteer hours year-to-date in 2025, moving closer to our goal of donating 500,000 hours of employee volunteer time by 2030.

During Global Time of Service, our employees were encouraged to participate in ways that best suited their teams and business priorities, whether through full-day events, shorter projects, or individual volunteering efforts. The initiative was designed to be accessible for all employees, including remote and hybrid team members-offering virtual and in-person prepaid volunteer options, as well as support from local leaders.

From assembling student kits and hosting career explorations to leading sustainability-focused workshops and upcycling textiles, teams worldwide chose community causes that resonated with their values. Events were held at company sites, throughout local communities, and virtually, ensuring everyone had an opportunity to give back.

Through initiatives like Global Time of Service, Trane Technologies continues to advance Sustainable Futures-our corporate citizenship strategy-and make significant strides toward achieving our 2030 Sustainability Commitments. As part of these efforts, we are investing $100 million and dedicating 500,000 employee volunteer hours over the next decade to empower a new generation of learners.

