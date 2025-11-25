Trane Technologies and Kieback&Peter Join Forces To Accelerate Sustainable Building Innovation

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 49% minority stake in Kieback&Peter Group (K&P), a European leader in building automation software and solutions headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The investment marks a pivotal step in advancing Trane Technologies' digital and controls strategy and expands opportunities to accelerate climate innovation in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Kieback&Peter, founded in 1927, specializes in intelligent building technology that supports the company's vision to make buildings more comfortable, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible. With proprietary hardware, software, and energy management solutions, and more than 1,700 employees across 50 locations worldwide, Kieback&Peter helps governments, businesses, healthcare providers, and industries reduce energy waste and achieve their sustainability goals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trane Technologies will acquire a 49% interest in Kieback&Peter, with an option to assume full ownership after a three-year period. The strategic partnership includes a commercialization agreement enabling the two companies to offer highly complementary solutions to their respective customers across the region.

"This agreement underscores Trane Technologies' ongoing commitment to climate leadership, digital innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers," said Jose La Loggia, Group President - EMEA, Trane Technologies. "By leveraging our scale and leading sustainable building solutions alongside Kieback&Peter's advanced controls and building management systems, we will be uniquely positioned to accelerate climate innovation, reduce wasted energy and shape the future of intelligent buildings."

The investment and commercialization agreement are expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals. Kieback&Peter will continue to operate independently, led by Managing Partner Christoph Ritzkat.

"For nearly a century, Kieback&Peter has stood for premium quality, exceptional customer dedication, and sustainable innovation that helps make our world a better place - values shared by Trane Technologies," said Christoph Ritzkat, Managing Partner, Kieback&Peter. "I am confident our work with Trane Technologies will help us build upon our legacy and drive long-term growth through expanded capabilities, offerings and customer-focused solutions. We are excited to embark on this new chapter together."

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Kieback&Peter

Kieback&Peter GmbH & Co. KG combines intelligent building technology, data-driven services, and nearly a century of expertise to deliver sustainable solutions. With approximately 1,700 employees and 50 locations worldwide, Kieback&Peter is trusted on prestigious projects such as Berlin's Cube, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, and the Mercedes-Benz engine plant in Beijing. Learn more at kieback-peter.com.

