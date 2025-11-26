Comcast Commits $2.5 Million To Expand Digital Opportunity in Rural Communities Across the Country

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Comcast today announced $2.5 million in total grant funding to Lead for America (LFA) and Partners for Rural Impact (PRI), two nonprofit organizations working to open doors to economic mobility and strengthen communities across the United States. The partnerships are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion initiative to connect people to the internet, create digital opportunity, and build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Comcast funding will enable LFA's American Connection Corps (ACC) program and PRI to expand digital opportunities across rural communities in Arkansas, Maryland, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia. Through these combined efforts, the organizations will place more than 24 ACC Members in local communities to serve as digital navigators, trusted community members trained to help people get online, use devices, and build digital skills.

"Access and skills are essential in today's digital economy," said Dalila Wilson Scott, EVP and Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "When communities lack the resources and training to gain and develop digital skills, entire regions are held back."

By deepening the connection between the work of American Connection Corps to the communities served by Partners for Rural Impact, we are advancing our longstanding commitment to ensuring that opportunity reaches every part of America.

"American Connection Corps Members are locally-sourced leaders and often serve as the bridge between technology and opportunity," said Taylor Stuckert, CEO, Lead for America. "By partnering with Comcast and PRI, we can launch more digital opportunity projects, spearhead crucial digital literacy initiatives and connect community members to new opportunities."

ACC, which focuses on placing service-minded leaders in their home communities to expand digital opportunity and advance economic mobility, will increase the number of digital navigators in rural communities.

PRI strengthens rural communities by advocating for investment, strengthening civic infrastructure, and increasing access to quality training programs across all stages of learning. In addition to employing more members of ACC in Maryland, Tennessee and Utah, PRI will also create a new, comprehensive digital portal for community leaders to access training materials, funding opportunities, data, and coaching--making vital resources available to all rural communities.

"Too often, rural communities are left out of conversations about opportunity and growth," said Dreama Gentry, CEO of Partners for Rural Impact. "Comcast recognizes that without the tools, digital skills, and services to connect to the internet, rural Americans can't fully participate in the digital economy. This investment allows PRI to meaningfully expand our work and provide training, jobs, and opportunity."

Currently, Xfinity's high-speed network reaches over 5.2 million rural households in 952 counties.

