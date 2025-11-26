Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
26.11.25 | 13:17
4,858 Euro
+1,21 % +0,058
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8864,93217:48
4,8864,93217:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2025 17:22 Uhr
138 Leser
Kitron ASA: New share capital registered

(2025-11-26) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kitron ASA (the "Company") on 25 November 2025 regarding the allocation of 17,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company at a subscription price of 57.25 per share in the private placement (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase relating to the Private Placement has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Entreprises today. The Company's new registered share capital following the registration is NOK 21,640,285.90 divided into 216,402,859 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. Each share gives one vote at the Company's general meeting.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

https://kitron.com/

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


