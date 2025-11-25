Kitron ASA: KITRON ASA: PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES"), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

(2025-11-25) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Kitron ASA (the "Company") on 25 November 2025 regarding a contemplated private placement of up to 17,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company ("Offer Shares") by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Private Placement").

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed.

The Company has allocated 17,000,000 Offer Shares in the Private Placement, each at an offer price of NOK 57.25 (the "Offer Price"), raising approx. NOK 973.25 million in gross proceeds.

Approx. NOK 814 million of the net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to finance the cash consideration to be paid in the acquisition of DeltaNordic AB (the "Acquisition"), as announced by the Company on 19 November 2025. The excess net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to strengthen the Company's balance sheet for further strategic opportunities. If the Acquisition for any reason is not completed as planned or at all following completion of the Private Placement, all of the net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes and to strengthen the Company's balance sheet for further strategic opportunities. Please see the investor presentation released in connection with the Acquisition for additional information.

The Offer Shares will be issued based on the existing board authorisation to issue new shares (the "Board Authorisation") granted by the Company's annual general meeting held on 24 April 2025. Based on the Board Authorisation, the board of directors has resolved to issue the 17,000,000 Offer Shares, all of which will be subscribed by Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge AS, DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA and Pareto Securities AS (collectively, the "Managers") and, once issued, will be delivered to the subscribers allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement.

Notifications of allocation of Offer Shares and payment instructions are expected to be distributed to the applicants through a notification from the Managers on 26 November 2025 before 09:00 CET.

Settlement of the Private Placement will be made on a delivery versus payment basis ("DVP"). The DVP settlement will be facilitated by a pre-funding agreement entered into between the Company and the Managers (the "Pre-Payment Agreement"). The Offer Shares allocated to applicants in the Private Placement will be tradable after the announcement by the Company that the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE"), which is expected on or about 27 November 2025 (T+1). Settlement is expected to take place on or about 28 November 2025 (T+2) on a DVP basis.

Completion of the Private Placement by delivery of Offer Shares to investors is still conditional upon (i) the Pre-Payment Agreement remaining in full force and effect, and (ii) the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the allocated Offer Shares being validly registered with the NRBE and the allocated Offer Shares being validly issued and registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository Euronext Securities Oslo ("VPS").

Following registration of the share capital increases pertaining to the Private Placement with the NRBE, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 21,640,285.90 divided into 216,402,859 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10.

Equal treatment considerations and potential subsequent offering

The Private Placement represents a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive right to subscribe for the Offer Shares. The Board has carefully considered the structure of the equity raise in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The Board is of the view that it will be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in particular because the Private Placement enables the Company to secure equity financing to accommodate the Company's funding requirements. Further, a private placement will reduce execution and completion risk, as it enables the Company to raise equity efficiently and in a timely manner, with a lower discount to the current trading price, at a lower cost and with a significantly reduced completion risk compared to a rights issue. It has also been taken into consideration that the Private Placement will not result in a significant dilution of existing shareholders and that is based on a publicly announced accelerated bookbuilding process. On this basis, the Board has considered the proposed transaction structure and the Private Placement to be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Board has considered a potential subsequent offering following the Private Placement and concluded not to propose to carry out a subsequent offering directed towards shareholders who did not participate, nor were wall crossed in the Private Placement. The decision is primarily based on the limited dilution for the non-participating shareholders caused by the Private Placement representing 8.5% new shares as well as the pricing in the Private Placement being set at a modest discount to the last closing price on Euronext Oslo Børs 25.11.2025 at ~4.9%.

The following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("Primary Insiders") and close associates were allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO of the Company, was allocated 20,695 Offer Shares;

Peter Nilsson, CEO of the Company, was allocated 20,695 Offer Shares;

Petra Grandinson, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares;

Malfrid Brath, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares;

Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø, board member of the Company, was allocated 10,347 Offer Shares;





A stock exchange announcement on transactions carried out by Primary Insiders and close associates in accordance with the market abuse regulation will be published separately.

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge AS is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for the Private Placement and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Pareto Securities AS as Joint Bookrunners. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden,

Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

