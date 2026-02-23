Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 18:14
9,695 Euro
+1,25 % +0,120
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 16:46 Uhr
140 Leser
Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2026-02-23) Primary insider Zygimantas Dirse, VP Asia in Kitron ASA, has today sold 100,000 shares in Kitron ASA with an average price of approx. NOK 105.77 per share. The sale has been made pursuant to a previously announced exemption under the lock-up undertakings made in connection with Kitron ASA's private placement in November 2025 allowing two individuals to sell an aggregated total of up to 200,000 shares. Following today's sale Zygimantas Dirse will not be entitled to sell any additional shares under the referenced exemption. Primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

