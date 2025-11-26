Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.11.25 | 15:29
1,340 Euro
+3,88 % +0,050
Dow Jones News
26.11.2025 19:03 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Nov-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

26 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  26 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         40,185 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    121.4842p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,442,808 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,298,768 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,298,768 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      121.4842p                       40,185

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
645             119.20          08:10:49         00363044436TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             120.00          08:32:37         00363062155TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             120.00          08:32:37         00363062156TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             119.60          08:46:31         00363072414TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             119.60          08:46:31         00363072415TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             120.00          09:52:47         00363132775TRLO1     XLON 
 
702             119.80          10:50:10         00363141364TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             120.00          10:55:24         00363141526TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             120.00          10:55:24         00363141527TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             120.20          11:00:09         00363141729TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             120.20          11:00:09         00363141730TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             119.80          11:33:45         00363143017TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             121.00          11:43:13         00363143672TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             121.00          11:43:13         00363143673TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              120.40          11:56:20         00363144304TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             120.40          11:56:20         00363144305TRLO1     XLON 
 
1192             120.40          12:12:19         00363144947TRLO1     XLON 
 
2071             119.80          12:12:22         00363144950TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              119.60          12:12:22         00363144952TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             119.60          12:12:22         00363144953TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              119.60          12:44:55         00363146457TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             120.40          12:48:06         00363146694TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             120.40          12:48:06         00363146695TRLO1     XLON 
 
207             120.80          12:55:41         00363147237TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             120.80          12:55:41         00363147238TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             120.60          12:55:41         00363147239TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             120.80          12:59:25         00363147396TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             121.00          12:59:25         00363147397TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             121.20          13:06:23         00363147856TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             121.00          13:17:09         00363148492TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             121.20          13:17:09         00363148493TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             121.60          13:18:06         00363148549TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             121.60          13:18:06         00363148550TRLO1     XLON 
 
838             121.60          13:18:06         00363148551TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             121.40          13:18:38         00363148575TRLO1     XLON 
 
676             121.20          13:32:22         00363149495TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             121.20          13:33:48         00363149535TRLO1     XLON 
 
169             121.80          13:35:30         00363149619TRLO1     XLON 
 
3971             122.00          13:35:30         00363149620TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              122.80          13:45:11         00363150591TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             122.80          13:45:11         00363150592TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.40          13:45:29         00363150610TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              122.40          13:45:29         00363150611TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             122.40          13:47:29         00363150736TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             122.40          13:47:39         00363150750TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             122.20          13:47:39         00363150751TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             122.20          13:47:39         00363150752TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             122.20          13:47:39         00363150753TRLO1     XLON 
 
327             122.00          13:47:47         00363150759TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             122.00          13:47:47         00363150760TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             122.00          13:56:02         00363151201TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             122.00          13:56:02         00363151202TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              122.00          13:56:02         00363151203TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             121.80          14:04:09         00363151772TRLO1     XLON 
 
695             122.00          14:04:29         00363151785TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             121.80          14:04:31         00363151786TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             122.00          14:17:04         00363152409TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              121.60          14:26:40         00363152944TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             121.60          14:26:40         00363152945TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              121.60          14:26:40         00363152946TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             121.60          14:26:40         00363152947TRLO1     XLON 
 
682             122.40          14:57:31         00363155227TRLO1     XLON 
 
1411             122.40          14:57:31         00363155230TRLO1     XLON 
 
701             122.20          14:57:32         00363155232TRLO1     XLON 
 
701             122.00          14:57:34         00363155236TRLO1     XLON 
 
701             122.60          15:32:31         00363157703TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             122.20          15:33:53         00363157769TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             122.20          15:43:50         00363158656TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             122.20          15:43:50         00363158657TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 12:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

62              122.80          16:17:36         00363160816TRLO1     XLON 
 
725             122.80          16:17:36         00363160817TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             122.80          16:17:36         00363160818TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             122.80          16:17:36         00363160819TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              122.80          16:17:36         00363160820TRLO1     XLON 
 
1322             122.80          16:17:36         00363160821TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.20          16:18:04         00363160855TRLO1     XLON 
 
689             122.40          16:18:05         00363160856TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             122.20          16:18:19         00363160860TRLO1     XLON 
 
220             122.20          16:18:19         00363160861TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             122.40          16:18:19         00363160862TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 409517 
EQS News ID:  2236458 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2236458&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 12:31 ET (17:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.