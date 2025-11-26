Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") wishes to issue a correction to its news release dated November 26, 2025, titled "Supreme Critical Metals Announces Private Placements of up to $2,000,000."

The original news release incorrectly stated that each Warrant forming part of the Non-Flow-Through Units would be exercisable at a price of $0.021 per common share.

Corrected Information

Each Warrant issued under the Non-Flow-Through Unit financing is exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.21 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

No other terms of the Offering have been amended.

This correction does not impact any other component of the Offering, and all other information in the November 26, 2025, news release remains accurate and unchanged.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the expected closing date of the Offering and future exploration programs. This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

###

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276075

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.