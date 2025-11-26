

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Over 25,000 cases of whooping cough have been reported in the U.S. so far this year, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, making it the second consecutive year for the nation to have unusually high number of cases.



Notably, the numbers were much lower before the pandemic. For example, in 2019, there were about 18,600 cases. Now, cases are much higher across the country. In Texas, cases rose from 1,928 in 2024 to over 3,500 by October 2025.



Nationally, the U.S. reported 6,600 cases in the first three months of 2025, four times last year's pace and 25 times the pace in 2023. Many states are seeing their highest totals in 10 years, showing the outbreak is widespread.



Health officials say the jump in cases is linked to lower vaccination rates, waning immunity, and delays in tracking outbreaks. The illness is especially dangerous for babies and young children, and several deaths have been reported this year in Louisiana, Washington, and Kentucky.



Whooping cough spreads through coughing and sneezing. People can be contagious for weeks without realizing they are infected. At first, the symptoms look like a mild cold with a runny nose, low fever, and cough. After one to two weeks, the cough can become severe and rapid, with coughing fits that may last up to 12 weeks.



It can be treated with antibiotics, and early treatment can make the infection less serious. Most symptoms can be managed at home, according to the CDC.



Today, children receive DTaP shots starting at 2 months old, and teens and adults get a Tdap booster every 10 years. But vaccination rates have dropped since the COVID pandemic, leaving more people unprotected and allowing the disease to spread more easily.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News