Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM"), a leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity innovation, has released its Q3 Financial Statements accompanied by its Q3 MD&A.

Following the successful LIFE offerings that closed in the first half of 2025 that generated net proceeds of $20.3 million to QeM; the company is pleased to report that 15.3 million warrants have been exercised during the course of the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, resulting in additional cash proceeds of $6.3 million and a cash balance at the end of the period of $24.7 million. This positions the company favorably to invest in opportunities, increase our R&D efforts as well as continue the transition to commercialisation which started earlier this year and which includes enhancing our visibility and presence in the USA with the opening of a subsidiary.

The Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, are available on the company's website and on Sedar+.

Clarification regarding Previously Disclosed Stock Option Grants

On March 21, 2025, we reported that 3,920,000 stock options had been granted to officers and employees of the Corporation, whereas the correct number is 3,820,000.

There were also discrepancies in news releases of the Corporation dated February 19, 2021, December 23, 2020 and December 18, 2020, regarding the term of an aggregate of 4,050,000 stock options granted to senior officers and a director of the Corporation. The news releases inaccurately stated that these stock options had a three-year term. In fact:

2,500,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.185 (previously reported as $0.14), as announced on February 19, 2021, granted to the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, have a ten-year term and are valid until February 2, 2031;

500,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.185 (previously reported as $0.14), as announced on February 19, 2021, and granted to a director, have a seven-year term and are valid until January 27, 2028;

750,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.065, as announced on December 23, 2020, granted to the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, have a ten-year term and are valid until December 23, 2030; and

300,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.05, as announced on December 18, 2020, and granted to the Chief Financial Officer, have a ten-year term and are valid until December 17, 2030.

Cancellation of Stock Options

On March 31, 2025, the Corporation, with the written consent of the holders, cancelled 600,000 stock options granted to a director and 350,000 options granted to the Chief Financial Officer on December 13, 2024, as announced on December 30,2024. These options had an exercise price of $0.27 and a term of 10 years.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276116

SOURCE: Quantum eMotion Corp.