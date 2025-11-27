

Spiral escalator after the renewal

TOKYO, Nov 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) today announced that Mitsubishi Electric de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (MELMEX), which is responsible for elevator and escalator sales in Mexico, completed the renewal of one of the spiral escalators at the Liverpool department store in the Centro Santa Fe shopping mall in Santa Fe, Mexico on October 15. This project was the first-ever spiral escalator renewal project conducted anywhere in the world.Spiral escalators, which are curved escalators that trace an arc, are manufactured exclusively by MEBS. The unit that was renewed this time is one of two spiral escalators in Mexico delivered by the company in 1992 that remain in operation today. Elevators and escalators undergo continuous and appropriate maintenance in order to sustain and restore their functionality. However, the risks associated with deterioration through aging and the number of discontinued or unavailable parts increase over time. Through this renewal, the company replaced key components at an optimal timing, enhancing the escalator's safety, reliability, and comfort. In addition, by applying new features and designs, the project improved its energy efficiency, and aesthetic value. The company will pass on the insights and know-how gained during this renewal to the next generation and continue to respond effectively to customers' future needs for spiral escalator renewals.Construction and Features of the Renewed Product1) The world's first ever renewal of a spiral escalator, contributing to the product's continued safe and secure operation- The team carried out the world's first renewal of a spiral escalator, a product manufactured exclusively by MEBS.- Several major parts (the control panel, drive unit, safety devices, etc.) were replaced to ensure the continued safe and secure operation of this spiral escalator, which is a central feature of the building.2) Achieving improved energy efficiency, and aesthetic appearance by applying the latest functions and design- An automatic operation stationary in stand-by function has been newly introduced. A sensor detects the presence of escalator users and automatically stops operation when no users are detected. This reduces energy consumption when the escalator is unoccupied.- By replacing the existing polycarbonate interior panels with glass panels, the renewal will reduce aging-related effects such as photodegradation, which is a characteristic of plastic materials, and improve the escalator's aesthetic appearance.- By enhancing the escalator's energy conservation, and aesthetic appearance, the renewal will contribute to increasing the value of the customer's building.3) Achieving a safe and high-quality renewal by overcoming construction conditions and structural issues with highly skilled techniques- Although the facility remained in operation and the working space was limited, which made it difficult to secure room for removing the existing components, the work was completed by repeatedly repositioning and reconfiguring the on-site lifting crane and gantry**.- During the installation of the interior panels and decorative parts, the spiral escalator's unique curved design makes it easy for slippage and gaps to occur. To overcome this problem, skilled workers drew on their experience to make fine adjustments down to the millimeter, such as cutting parts on site.- Through this renewal work, the company has strengthened its ability to meet customers' future renewal needs by reliably handing down to and sharing with the next generation the advanced, highly specialized technologies and skills related to renewal of spiral escalators.Product Specifications- Product: Spiral Escalator- Main replacement parts: Control Panel, Drive Unit, Safety Devices, Handrails, Steps, Interior Panels- No. of units: 1 unit- Manufacturer: INZAZWA Building Systems Works* The panel shown here differs from the panels delivered for the current project.** Unlike conventional construction or overhead cranes, this is a self-supporting, lightweight crane device designed for handling light loads. It features an aluminum frame for easy installation and relocation, and can be operated without relying on the building's structural elements.Future DevelopmentSince MEBS developed the world's first spiral escalator in 1985, MEBS has manufactured a total of 111 units. Some of these existing spiral escalators are now 30 to 40 years old, and a certain level of demand for renewing these units to continue in future years. Spiral escalators, in particular, require extremely specialized technology and expertise from design to manufacture and installation due to their unique curved structure. In addition, unlike new spiral escalator installations conducted in the past, this renewal project was the company's first attempt to dismantle, install, and adjust existing parts that can still be used, such as the trusses that form the escalator's framework. In this project, a skilled engineer who has successfully installed spiral escalators in Japan and all over the world took the lead and completed the work while handing down his or her expertise to the next generation. MEBS will continue to provide its one-of-a-kind spiral escalators together with high-quality maintenance and renewal services so that these machines can continue to be used safely and comfortably around the world.Overview of MELMEX- Company Name: Mitsubishi Electric de Mexico S.A. de C.V.- Location: State of Mexico, United Mexican States- Ownership: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 86.15%; Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation: 13.85%- Established: April 1976- Business: Sales, manufacture, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalatorsAbout Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation is a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation established in April 2022 that conducts a comprehensive range of operations in the building systems business, from development and manufacturing to maintenance and renewal. As a building solutions provider, we support the economic and social infrastructure through one-stop integrated solutions that combine a wide range of building-related products and services, including elevators, escalators, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and building systems, as well as with our extensive experience in building operation and management, and advanced digital technology. From buildings to building complexes and even entire cities, we contribute to enriching human life in buildings and urban spaces by solving a wide variety of issues that are closely linked to people and society, with the ultimate aim of realizing smart cities. 