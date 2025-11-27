Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2025) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) (the "Company") announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing a total of 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $72,000. Together with the first closing, completed on November 21, 2025, the Company issued a total of 3,162,500 Shares for total aggregate net proceeds of $215,000.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro Mining Corp. is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The Company owns the James Bay Pontax Project and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec.

