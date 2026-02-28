Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 27, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $976,100.18 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement consisted of two parts:

2,387,000 non flow-through units at a price of $0.30 per unit (the "NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"), exercisable at a price of $0.45 to acquire one common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance; and 684,211 flow-through units at a price of $0.38 per unit (the "FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"), exercisable at a price of $0.55 to acquire one common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $68,327.01 and issued an aggregate of: (i) 167,090 non-transferable non flow-through finder's warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.45 to acquire one common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance; and (ii) 47,894 flow-through finder's warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.55 to acquire one common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company previously announced that the common share purchase warrants underlying both the NFT Units and FT Units would be exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. However, those warrants will now be exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. All other terms of those warrants remain unchanged.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to advance exploration activities at its recently staked Sweden Property and Clay Howells West Property located in Ontario, as well as for general corporate purposes and administrative expenses. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

About Medaro

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; the Company's ability to advance its projects; and risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's common shares.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

