Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration permits (undersökningstillstånd) (collectively, the "Permits") have been granted for the Bastnäs permit areas (the "Project") located in Skinnskatteberg Municipality, Västmanland County, Sweden.

The Permits were issued by Bergmästaren at Bergsstaten (the Swedish Mining Inspectorate) under Sweden's Minerals Act (1991:45) and grant the permit holder an exclusive right to investigate the permitted areas. The Permits cover two permit areas: Bastnäs 100 (approximately 263.68 hectares) and Bastnäs 200 (approximately 866.60 hectares), for a combined area of approximately 1,130.28 hectares. Each Permit is valid for a three-year term expiring February 2029.

The Permits apply to a range of concession minerals referenced in the permit applications, including gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, cobalt, scandium, yttrium, and lanthanum and lanthanides.

Mark Ireton, CEO of Medaro comments: "With the Permits now in place, and further to the Company's closing of its non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $976,100 (see Company news release dated February 27, 2026), the Company will proceed with detailed planning for future exploration activities as regulatory, seasonal, and logistical considerations allow. The Company will provide further updates on the Project as exploration plans are finalized."

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives for the Project; the anticipated scope, timing, and sequencing of exploration activities; completion of work plan processes; the Company proceeding with detailed planning for future exploration activities as regulatory, seasonal, and logistical considerations allow; the Company providing further updates on the Project as exploration plans are finalized; and the receipt of any additional permits, approvals, or consents that may be required. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory and permitting risks, risks inherent in mineral exploration, operational and logistical risks, environmental and social risks, commodity price volatility, and general market or economic conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288127

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.