Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects, announces that Alexander McAulay has resigned from his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

The Company is pleased to welcome Tatenda Muhle, who has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.

Tatenda Muhle is a senior financial executive and Chartered Accountant who brings broad international experience to Medaro Mining Corp. as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. He began his professional training in Africa and has since built a strong career across senior finance, accounting, and advisory roles with both public and private companies. Tatenda's expertise spans corporate finance, financial reporting, governance, treasury, and strategic planning. His disciplined, capital-markets-oriented approach and operational finance background will support Medaro's growth strategy and exploration activities.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Canada. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

