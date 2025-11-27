u-blox AG
Thalwil, Switzerland - 27 November 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Matthias Poppel as Chief Growth Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective 27 November, 2025. He succeeds Helen Xu, who has decided to pursue new opportunities. We thank Helen for her contribution.
With more than 25 years of international experience in the semiconductor, IoT, and embedded systems industries, Matthias, a German national, brings strong global leadership across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Since 2018, he has served as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Swissbit AG, driving worldwide commercial strategy and market expansion. Previously, he co-founded Efficiency Zone GmbH and held senior roles at NXP Semiconductors and EnOcean GmbH, leading global businesses in smart mobility, retail, and energy-harvesting wireless solutions.
Matthias also spent 17 years at Texas Instruments in senior sales, marketing, and general management positions in Europe and the United States, leading global teams across product development, engineering, and customer engagement. He holds a Diplom-Ingenieur degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Technische Universität Darmstadt and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.
Claudio Simao, u-blox's chairman, commented: "The Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and the entire u-blox team warmly welcome Matthias Poppel as Chief Growth Officer. His deep industry expertise and global leadership experience will play a key role in driving u-blox's next phase of growth."
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
