u-blox announces the ZED-X20D - "motion-independent" dual-antenna, all-band GNSS heading module for high precision mass market applications



Delivering centimeter-level positioning and GNSS heading with all-band capability on both antennas to unlock new levels of mass-market automation Aimed at the precision agriculture, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), autonomous machinery, marine, and robotics navigation industries Thalwil, Switzerland - March 5, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch of its all-band GNSS heading module, the ZED-X20D . Based on the u-blox innovative all-band X20 high precision technology, the ZED-X20D is a breakthrough dual-antenna solution that delivers robust centimeter-level RTK positioning and precise, motion-independent GNSS-based heading, bringing capabilities previously limited to high-end niche systems into the global mass market.

The ZED-X20D delivers accurate heading even at standstill and low speeds, enabling more reliable auto-steering, safer autonomous operation, and more predictable behavior in real-world environments.

The compact, energy-efficient ZED-X20D targets industrial applications such as precision agriculture (including auto-steering and guidance systems), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (agricultural UAVs, delivery UAVs), heavy machinery, marine and robotics navigation. It supports all GNSS constellations on L1, L2, L5, and L6 on both antennas, as well as L-band. This "all band on both antennas - no compromises" approach maximizes heading availability and stability and delivers best-in-class performance in challenging GNSS conditions.

All-band heading with easy and scalable solutions

To meet diverse positioning accuracy and deployment needs, the ZED-X20D supports RTK, PPP-RTK, and PPP correction services. Customers can use u-blox PointPerfect to access a comprehensive portfolio of correction options for regional and global coverage, while built-in support for Galileo E6 enables the free-to-use Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS).

ZED-X20D, together with the u-blox ANN-MB2 all-band high-precision antenna and u-blox PointPerfect service, forms a ready-to-use all-band GNSS solution delivering centimeter-level positioning with accurate heading, simplifying design, reducing system cost, and accelerating mass adoption.

Secure and easy to integrate

Designed with u-blox end-to-end hardened security, the ZED-X20D protects heading and positioning data from satellite to host. It features secure boot, signed firmware, and a hardware root of trust for cryptographic material, supports Galileo OSNMA, and uses encrypted correction data. All-band frequency diversity and advanced interference monitoring provide robust protection against jamming and other threats, helping end customers maintain trustworthy operation in critical applications.

Thanks to the advanced RF architecture and user-friendly heading solution, the ZED-X20D reduces system complexity and on-host processing requirements. Retaining the industry-proven ZED form factor offers an easy upgrade path for existing customers, including users of the ZED-F9P, ZED-F9H and ZED-X20P helping engineers to quickly evaluate, benchmark, and deploy the solution in new or existing designs.

Andreas Thiel, Co-CEO of u-blox, said: "With the launch of the ZED-X20D, we are taking a decisive step to democratize high precision GNSS . For our customers, this means that machines know exactly where they are and where they are pointing - even when they are not moving. By combining u-blox ANN-MB2 all-band antenna and PointPerfect correction service together with the ZED-X20D heading module, we are facilitating a new generation of automated equipment in agriculture, drones, and construction that is more efficient, safer, and simpler to deploy."

The ZED-X20D will be showcased at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, on 10 - 12 March (Hall 3-319). The early evaluation board for the ZED-X20D will be available in April. Engineering samples will be available later in Q2 2026.

To find out more, visit u-blox.com/zed-x20d . For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



