No compromise: delivering both low power consumption and precision GNSS in one platform for industrial and consumer applications including; tracking, wearable and telematics Thalwil, Switzerland - March 10th, 2026, u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch of the u-blox F11 platform . The new L1/L5 dual-band standard-precision GNSS platform is designed to significantly improve positioning accuracy while dramatically reducing power consumption to as low as 7 mW in typical configurations using Low Energy Accurate Positioning ( LEAP ) mode for tracking and wearable applications. The u-blox F11 platform marks a major step forward in meter-level GNSS positioning, combining ultra-low power operation with intelligent signal management to meet the evolving demands of tracking, wearables, telematics and mobility applications - including micromobility solutions and drones - as well as other industrial use cases. The platform enables device manufacturers to achieve longer battery life, faster and more reliable position fixes, and greater design flexibility. Intelligent dual-band operation for real-world efficiency Expanding power saving capabilities, the u-blox F11 platform is a new situationally aware GNSS architecture (with integrated geofencing and indoor detections) that dynamically balances accuracy and power consumption. By selectively using dual-band L1/L5 operation only when it helps maintain the positioning performance, u-blox F11 platform reduces energy use while providing resilience and maintaining confidence in location data. Compared to previous generations, the platform delivers up to 40% lower power consumption during signal acquisition and up to 30% lower power consumption in continuous tracking modes, while improving position accuracy by up to 30% in challenging environments such as dense urban areas. For long-life tracking applications (assets, livestock, pets, and people), optimized first-fix performance further reduces GNSS on-time, enabling multi-year battery operation. Stefania Sesia, Head of Business Unit Standard Precision and Low Power GNSS at u-blox, said, "With the u-blox F11 platform, we are redefining what standard-precision GNSS can deliver. Instead of forcing customers to compromise between accuracy and battery life, this platform intelligently adapts to real-world conditions. The result is reliable, meter-level positioning with exceptional power efficiency, exactly what high-volume tracking and wearable applications need." Designed for scalable, high-volume applications The u-blox F11 platform addresses the growing demand for GNSS solutions that are robust, power-efficient, and easy to integrate across a wide range of industries. The platform supports both single-band and dual-band operation within a single footprint, allowing device manufacturers to simplify designs and scale products across multiple market segments. Key application areas include: Asset and fleet tracking

Availability The u-blox F11 platform will be showcased at Embedded World 2026. First products will be available by the end of June 2026. For more information about the u-blox F11 platform and u-blox standard-precision GNSS solutions, please visit: www.u-blox.com/f11 or contact your local u-blox representative. For further information, please contact: Media Sven Etzold Phone: +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.

