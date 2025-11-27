

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment from Germany and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK releases Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking index is expected to rise to -23.6 in December from -24.1 in November.



In the meantime, household lending and foreign trade from Sweden and unemployment from Norway are due.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area private sector credit data for October. Private sector loans are forecast to grow 2.6 percent year-on-year, the same as in September.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is seen at 97.0 in November, up from 96.8 in the previous month.



At 7.30 am ET, the ECB releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on October 29 and 30.



