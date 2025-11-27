

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY,7201.T), a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer, on Thursday reported production, sales and export declined in October compared with the previous year.



Global production in October declined 3.9% to 276.323 from a year earlier



For the month of October, sales decreased 4.8 percent at 258.517 compared with year on year.



Exports from Japan slid to 29.177, representing 28 percent decline from the same period last year.



Nissan Motor closed trading 0.76% lesser at JPY 379.20 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



