Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 
27-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Notice of AGM 
 
Gibraltar, 27 November - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor 
and venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium will 
be held at World Trade Center, 6 Bayside Road, 1st Floor, Unit 1.02, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30 a.m. CET, on 23 
December 2025. 
 
The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https:// 
coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-4-14 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

                                  +350 2000 8223 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                                +44 (0)7881 306 903 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
                                www.coinsilium.com 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 
                                +44 (0)20 7469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0)1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson                              
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                                +44 (0)20 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker)                    Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG225641015 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     COIN 
LEI Code:   213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 
Sequence No.: 409514 
EQS News ID:  2236378 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2236378&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
