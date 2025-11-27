DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 27-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Notice of AGM Gibraltar, 27 November - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium will be held at World Trade Center, 6 Bayside Road, 1st Floor, Unit 1.02, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30 a.m. CET, on 23 December 2025. The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https:// coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-4-14 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0)7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

