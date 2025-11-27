Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) announces the completion of an upgrade to its internal digital infrastructure, aimed at improving the efficiency of organizational processes and ensuring an increasingly structured management of operational activities. The initiative involved a wide range of internal systems and procedures, with the objective of strengthening integration among corporate functions, optimizing information flows, and facilitating smoother coordination of day-to-day operations.

Specifically, the upgrade included:

updates to internal management platforms and organizational support systems;

enhancements to document-management tools and information-sharing processes;

harmonization of operational workflows across different corporate areas;

introduction of new technical procedures to improve process continuity and reliability;

optimization of internal monitoring and control tools.

Carried out through a modular and gradual approach, the upgrade has contributed to standardizing internal tools, improving access to corporate data, and supporting an organizational model focused on clarity and process simplification.

Paolo Bona, Chief Executive Officer of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, stated: "The strengthening of our digital infrastructure represents a further step in improving our internal organizational processes. A more solid and integrated information system contributes to more effective day-to-day management and supports better coordination among corporate functions."

With this activity, Mexedia continues to consolidate its internal structure, with the aim of ensuring increasingly robust organizational standards and reliable tools to support its operational needs.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a technology-driven company operating in the digital communications sector, providing integrated solutions for businesses and institutional partners. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALMEX, the Company develops technologies and services designed to optimize communication flows between companies and their customers, working in collaboration with an international network of operators and industrial players. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia incorporates sustainability objectives into its operational model through initiatives dedicated to social impact and responsible technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements attributed to Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit. These statements are based on information currently available, as well as assumptions and estimates subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ, even significantly, from those expressed or implied. Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable regulations.

