

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Remy Cointreau SA (REMYY) announced a profit for first half that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR63.1 million, or EUR1.22 per share. This compares with EUR92.0 million, or EUR1.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Remy Cointreau SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR63.2 million or EUR1.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to EUR489.6 million from EUR533.7 million last year.



Remy Cointreau SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



