

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) Thursday said that it has postponed the announcement of its fiscal 2025 results, following the system disruption caused due to a cyberattack on its Japanese operations. The company said that the financial reports will exceed the 50-day period after the fiscal year ends on December 31.



The Japanese beverage holding company said that the decision was made considering different factors like the current status of system restoration and the time needed for financial closing and audit procedures once the recovery process has been completed.



Additionally, Asahi Group Holdings also provided a business update for its Europe and Asia Pacific segments as the third-quarter results, which were due on November 12 were also deferred. The company said that revenue from the Europe segment declined by 3 percent year-on-year in the first nine months, as a sluggish consumption environment and unseasonable weather in Central and Eastern Europe reduced sales volumes despite moderately higher unit prices.



According to Asahi Group, Europe's core operating profit increased, helped by an improved product and price mix and lower variable and fixed costs.



In the Asia Pacific segment, revenue increased by 3.1 percent over the same period, driven by year-on-year growth in the Non-alcohol Beverages Business in Oceania and Southeast Asia, which offset weaker performance in the Alcohol Beverages Business in Oceania.



Core operating profit in the Asia Pacific region remained largely on track, supported by a stronger product and price mix and lower raw materials costs, the company added.



On the OTC Markets, ASBRF.PK ended Wednesday's trading at $12.00, up $1.00 or 9.1 percent.



