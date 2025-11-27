

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.7745 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7791.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6540 and 0.9173 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6518 and 0.9152, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 102.05 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 101.99.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.75 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie and 103.00 against the yen.



