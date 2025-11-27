Skanska AB: Pontus Winqvist appointed new Chief Financial Officer and part of the Group Leadership Team at Skanska

Pontus Winqvist has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Vice President at Skanska Group. He will take office as Group CFO and join Skanska's Group Leadership Team as of November 27, 2025.

Pontus succeeds Jonas Rickberg, who is leaving Skanska. Pontus is currently Senior Vice President for Group Function Corporate Finance & Control. He has previously held several key leadership positions within Skanska, including CFO for Skanska Sweden, Infrastructure Development, and Commercial Development. He has also been Managing Director for Asset Management and SVP Investor Relations. Pontus joined Skanska 1997.

In his new role, Pontus will be responsible for Skanska's finance organization and report to Anders Danielsson, President and CEO, Skanska Group.

"As a company we are in a strong position with a positive momentum. I am confident that Pontus' well proven financial understanding and experience of our business will be a valuable addition to Skanska's Group Leadership Team. He will be an important member of the team as we execute on our strategy today and going forward.?



I also want to thank Jonas for his commitment and contributions. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," says Anders Danielsson, President & CEO Skanska Group.?

"I am really looking forward to stepping into the role as Group CFO and a member of the Group Leadership Team. I believe that at Skanska, we now have a very solid foundation to build on and to further develop our business model. Together with the entire Finance organization, we will play a key role in driving this progress. I am honored to contribute as Group CFO and be part of this journey," says Pontus Winqvist, newly appointed Group CFO at Skanska.

