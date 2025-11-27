Instalco AB: Instalco wins new assignment from Skanska

The Instalco subsidiary, Ohmegi Elektro AB has signed a contract with Skanska and Skanska Fastigheter for the electrical installations associated with construction of a new building. It pertains to the Solna Link office complex that is being built just north of Stockholm at Arenastaden. The total order value for Instalco is approximately SEK 68 million.

Skanska will carry out the construction of Solna Link, situated along the tracks at Solna Station, in three phases where Ohmegi will get involved in the second and third phase. In total, Solna Link comprises 36,000 square meters of office space along with a gym, conference facilities, a lounge, a restaurant, a café, and bicycle services.

"We have been successfully collaborating with Skanska for many years and are looking forward to collaborating on yet another project together. This project has high sustainability requirements, and the schedule for execution and completion is tight, which places even greater demands on us, particularly if additional tenant-specific modifications are needed toward the end," says Johan Brodin, CEO at Ohmegi.

The project recently got underway for Ohmegi and the work is scheduled for completion in Q4 of 2027. Solna Link will be LEED certified with the ambition to achieve Platinum level, and it is also pre-certified according to NollCo2 and WELL Gold.

