Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
02.01.26 | 08:51
23,490 Euro
+0,82 % +0,190
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,51023,52009:17
23,51023,52009:17
PR Newswire
02.01.2026 08:18 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska signs new contract for modernizing Los Angeles Intl. Airport, USA, for USD 445M, about SEK 4.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with Flatiron, signed an additional contract with Los Angeles World Airports for the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program (ATMP) Roadway Improvements project in Los Angeles, California, USA. The total contract is worth USD 868M. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 445M, about SEK 4.4 billion, in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project will reconfigure over six kilometres of roadway, construct and modify bridges, upgrade traffic signals and deploy advanced traffic monitoring systems to reduce congestion and emissions at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). These improvements will streamline airport access, enhance safety and support efficient travel while within the airport's existing footprint.

The project serves as a key component to the broader modernization at LAX and will create more efficient ground transportation systems that are able to support the traffic volume served by major international transportation hubs.

Construction activities began in July 2025 with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2030.

For further information please contact:
Meghan Carvalho,
Communications Manager,
Skanska USA,
tel +1 (951) 6752337

Jacob Birkeland,
Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs,
Skanska AB,
tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-new-contract-for-modernizing-los-angeles-intl--airport--usa--for-usd-445m--about-sek-4,c4287665

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4287665/3860608.pdf

20260102 US modernization LAX

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-new-contract-for-modernizing-los-angeles-intl-airport-usa-for-usd-445m-about-sek-4-4-billion-302651640.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.