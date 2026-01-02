Skanska signs new contract for modernizing Los Angeles Intl. Airport, USA, for USD 445M, about SEK 4.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with Flatiron, signed an additional contract with Los Angeles World Airports for the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program (ATMP) Roadway Improvements project in Los Angeles, California, USA. The total contract is worth USD 868M. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 445M, about SEK 4.4 billion, in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project will reconfigure over six kilometres of roadway, construct and modify bridges, upgrade traffic signals and deploy advanced traffic monitoring systems to reduce congestion and emissions at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). These improvements will streamline airport access, enhance safety and support efficient travel while within the airport's existing footprint.

The project serves as a key component to the broader modernization at LAX and will create more efficient ground transportation systems that are able to support the traffic volume served by major international transportation hubs.

Construction activities began in July 2025 with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2030.

