WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
06.01.26 | 16:11
24,440 Euro
-0,20 % -0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 08:18 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Skanska divests residential and hotel project in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 608M, about SEK 890M

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has divested a residential and hotel project on Ørestads Boulevard 31 in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK 608M, about SEK 890M, to Urban Partners. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Nordic in the fourth quarter of 2025. The transfer of the properties will take place when construction is completed, which is scheduled for the summer in 2028.

The residential portion of the project is 8,400 square meters, and the hotel portion constitutes 4,700 square meters of the total 13,100 square meter, five-floor project. It will comprise 210 residential units and 143 apartments in the hotel. The courtyard will be 1,350 square meters.

The project, developed by Skanska A/S, will address the short supply of flexible city housing in Ørestad, Copenhagen, with shared facilities and an attractive courtyard create good conditions for both spontaneous encounters and planned activities among residents.

The project will be certified according to DGNB Gold and from the Green Building Council Denmark. The residents will benefit from the location by the Metro and close to regional trains and the motorway that connects Ørestad with the airport, the rest of Denmark and the Øresund Bridge.

For further information please contact:

Peter Nymann-Jørgensen, Managing Director, Skanska A/S, tel +45 21 68 61 02
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-residential--and-hotel-project-in-copenhagen--denmark--for-dkk-608m--about-sek-890m,c4289031

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4289031/3863810.pdf

20260107 DK divestment residential and hotel

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1-dk-orestads-boulevard-31,c3498753

Image 1 DK Orestads Boulevard 31

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2-dk-orestads-boulevard-31,c3498752

Image 2 DK Orestads Boulevard 31

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-divests-residential-and-hotel-project-in-copenhagen-denmark-for-dkk-608m-about-sek-890m-302654921.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
