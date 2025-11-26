Banco Macro S.A.: Banco Macro Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; BYMA: BMA) ("Banco Macro" or "BMA" or the "Bank") announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("3Q25"). All figures are in Argentine pesos (Ps.) and have been restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. For ease of comparison, figures of previous quarters of 2024 have been restated applying IAS 29 to reflect the accumulated effect of the inflation adjustment for each period through September 30, 2025.

Summary

IN THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2025 ("9M25") THE BANK'S NET INCOME totaled Ps.176.7 billion. This result was 35% or Ps.95.2 billion lower than the result posted in the same period of last year. As of 3Q25, the accumulated annualized return on average equity ("ROAE") and the accumulated annualized return on average assets ("ROAA") were 4.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

In 9M25, OPERATING INCOME (after G&A and personnel expenses) totaled Ps.1.03 trillion, 64% or Ps.1.84 trillion lower than in 9M24.

In 3Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL FINANCING increased 3% or Ps.332.4 billion quarter over quarter ("QoQ") totaling Ps.10.12 trillion and increased 69% or Ps.4.13 trillion year over year ("YoY"). In 3Q25 USD financing increased 10% while peso financing decreased 2%..

In 3Q25, BANCO MACRO'S TOTAL DEPOSITS increased 5% or Ps.556.4 billion QoQ and increased 11% or Ps.1.17 trillion YoY, totaling Ps.11.81 trillion and representing 75% of the Bank's total liabilities. Private sector deposits increased 6% or Ps.604.9 billion QoQ. In 3Q25, Peso deposits decreased 1% while USD deposits increased 3%.

Banco Macro continued showing a strong solvency ratio, with an EXCESS CAPITAL of Ps.3.30 trillion, 29.9% Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel III and 29.2% Tier 1 Ratio. In addition, the Bank's LIQUID ASSETS remained at an adequate level, reaching 67% of its total deposits in 3Q25.

In 3Q25, the Bank's NON-PERFORMING TO TOTAL FINANCING RATIO was 3.19% and the COVERAGE RATIO reached 120.87%.

As of 3Q25, through its 469 branches and 8,811 employees Banco Macro serves 6.29 million retail customers (2.5 million digital customers) across 23 of the 24 Provinces in Argentina and over 219,235 corporate customers.

3Q25 Earnings Release Conference Call

Monday, December 1, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time | 1:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time

To participate, please register here:

Banco Macro 3Q25 Earnings Call

IR Contacts in Buenos Aires :

Jorge Scarinci

Chief Financial Officer

Nicolás A. Torres

Investor Relations

Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

E-mail: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.macro.com.ar/relaciones-inversores

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.