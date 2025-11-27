

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors digesting some regional economic news, and awaiting the minutes of the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting held late last month.



Expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and easing geopolitical concerns amid hopes of a Ukraine peace deal, help keep undertone somewhat steady. Investors are also awaiting the next batch of U.S. economic data for directional clues.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was roughly flat at 574.11. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down to 25.52 points or 0.26% to 9,666.05 a little before noon. Germany's DAX was up 82.87 points or 0.35% at 23,778.10 a little while ago, while France's CAC 40 was up 5.37 points or 0.07% at 8,101.80.



St. James' Place, Land Securities, Centrica, Persimmon, Natwest Group, Metlen Energy & Metals, Segro, Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders were among the prominent gainers in the U.K. market a little before noon.



Imperial Brands drifted down more than 3%. Anglo American Plc, Rio Tinto, Intercontinental Hotels Group, British American Tobacco, Seveern Trent and Halma lost 1 to 1.7%.



In the German market, Deutsche Boerse climbed more than 4%. Siemens Energy gained about 2.3%, and Infineon moved up 1.8%. Rheinmetall and Siemens Healthineers gained about 1.5% each.



E.ON and Commerzbank lost 2.2% and 2%, respectively. Allianz and Qiagen posted moderate losses.



In the French market, Pernod Ricard gained nearly 2%. Stellantis, Capgemini, BNP Paribas, Legrand, Renault and Michelin were up 0.7 to 1.4%.



Hermes International, Kering, ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Saint Gobain and Safran showed weakness.



Monthly survey data published jointly by NIQ/GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed German consumer confidence is set to improve in December as households showed willingness to buy and save but their economic and income expectations deteriorated.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index improved to -23.2 from -24.1 in the previous month. The indicator was forecast to rise moderately to -23.6.



A report from the European Commission showed the Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator inched up to 97.0 in November from 96.8 in October, matching market expectations and marking its highest reading since April 2023.



