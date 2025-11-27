Amplience Enhances Retail Content Experiences with Amazon Q Business Integration

New integration connects multiple data sources to the generative AI capabilities of Amplience Workforce.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the Cognitive CMS Platform, today announced a new solution integrating Amazon Q Business, extending its strategic partnership with AWS to power the next generation content supply chain.

Agility and scalability are paramount to a retailer's success in commerce, which is why Amplience delivers composable, cloud-native content solutions, powered by AWS services, that solve the challenges retailers are facing today. Amplience's content management platform, powered by AWS, now integrates with Amazon Q Business to provide retailers with enhanced AI-driven content creation capabilities. The partnership enables global brands and retailers to:

Scale globally with confidence - AWS infrastructure ensures high-performance delivery, resilience, and security.

- AWS infrastructure ensures high-performance delivery, resilience, and security. Reduce implementation risk - MACH-based architecture supports modular, incremental adoption.

- MACH-based architecture supports modular, incremental adoption. Accelerate implementation - Available on AWS Marketplace with simplified procurement, flexible billing, and AWS credits.

Leading retailers including Under Armour, Mizuno, Landmark Group, and Shoe Carnival already trust Amplience and AWS to deliver lightning-fast campaigns, flexible workflows, and measurable results.

Coming Soon: Amplience's Integration with Amazon Q Business

With the new Amazon Q Business integration, Amplience customers can now connect their Amplience Workforce directly to widely used data sources such as Google Drive, Jira, SharePoint, Box, Salesforce, Asana, and Confluence. This capability makes it simple for Workforce Flows to reference external documents, briefs, and structured data - while respecting enterprise-grade security and permissions.

Key benefits include:

Context-rich AI inputs - accelerate content creation with connected data.

- accelerate content creation with connected data. Smarter workflows - reference product data from spreadsheets, campaign briefs, or PLP insights.

- reference product data from spreadsheets, campaign briefs, or PLP insights. Faster execution - bring real-time business context into every stage of content production.

From pulling a campaign brief in Asana to analyzing GEO opportunities via the web crawler, the integration ensures content teams can move at the speed of ideas.

"Together with AWS, we're making the content supply chain smarter, faster, and truly AI-ready," said John Williams, Co-CEO & CTO at Amplience. "The Amazon Q Business integration is another step in delivering enterprise-grade AI that drives measurable results for retailers worldwide."

About Amplience

Amplience is the Cognitive CMS Platform designed for optimizing the content supply chain. World-leading brands and retailers are transforming how they create, manage, and deliver content that powers commerce. Amplience's powerful solutions are all built to help merchants move at the speed of ideas. More than 500 global brands use Amplience to power their commerce experiences, including Under Armour, Ulta Beauty, Tapestry, Columbia, Converse, John Lewis, Boots, Armani, ASDA and Primark. For more information on how Amplience is optimizing the entire content supply chain, from ideation to execution, please visit www.amplience.com.

