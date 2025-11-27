ROCKWOOL renews multi-year commitment to SailGP to 2032, marking league's longest-standing team partnership

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCKWOOL has renewed its multi-year commitment to SailGP, extending its title partnership of the Danish-flagged ROCKWOOL Racing SailGP Team through to the end of 2032. The world leader in stone wool products has been title partner and operator of the Denmark SailGP Team since 2019, and this renewal marks a significant new chapter in what is now the global racing championship's longest-running team partnership.

Since joining the league ahead of Season 2, ROCKWOOL has backed a project focused on developing the next generation of world-class Danish foiling talent, while showcasing innovation, sustainability and performance on the global stage.

Andrew Thompson, Managing Director, SailGP said: "ROCKWOOL's belief in our vision has helped shape SailGP's evolution into a truly global, high performance championship. Their renewed commitment through 2032 speaks to the strength of what we've created together - a world class team, an ambitious activation program and a partnership that drives meaningful value on and off the water."

The ROCKWOOL Racing SailGP Team became the fastest team in sail racing history - hitting 103.93 km/h during the Germany Sail Grand Prix in Sassnitz.

Beyond the racecourse, ROCKWOOL has built one of the sport's most ambitious activation platforms. More than 4,000 guests have experienced the exciting racing on water through its global hospitality program; the Danish team claimed the SailGP Impact League title in Season 3; and since 2021, the company has delivered five ROCKWOOL Sail Grand Prix title events across Denmark, Italy, Canada and France - establishing itself as a key driver of the league's international growth.

Mirella Vitale, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs, ROCKWOOL said: "Over the past four seasons, this partnership has grown into something genuinely powerful. Together with SailGP, we've created a global platform that delivers real commercial impact in our key markets - driving awareness of our business, enabling thousands of ROCKWOOL guests to experience racing first-hand, and engaging employees across 38 countries."

In the 2026 Season, ROCKWOOL will stage its sixth SailGP title partner event - the ROCKWOOL Germany Sail Grand Prix on 22-23 August 2026. Tickets are available to purchase at SailGP.com/Sassnitz .

Watch the ROCKWOOL Racing SailGP Team compete this weekend at the season-defining Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix Grand Final (November 29-30). Find out more at SailGP.com/abudhabi .

MEDIA ASSETS

Rights-free images - Best of SailGP

B-Roll Footage - Best of SailGP action

ABOUT SAILGP | The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds in excess of 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12 million at stake. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833672/SailGP_ROCKWOOL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777203/5645569/SailGP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwool-renews-multi-year-commitment-to-sailgp-to-2032-marking-leagues-longest-standing-team-partnership-302627608.html