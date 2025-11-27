Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Releases First Visuals From Drilling at the Laverdiere Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to provide visuals showcasing representative porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver (Cu-Mo-Ag) mineralization intersected in drill hole LAV25-010, the first of four deep exploratory diamond drill holes completed during the 2025 season at the Laverdiere Copper Project (the "Project" or "Laverdiere"), located on the eastern Blue Property (the "Property") in the Atlin Mining District, northwestern British Columbia.

The Company's 2025 exploration program was designed to test the depth potential and continuity of a large (5 km x 8 km) multi-phase porphyry system through diamond drilling, structural mapping, and surface sampling. In total, seven (7) drill holes were completed across five (5) locations along the Valley Fault Zone, totalling 3,857 metres (Table 1).

LAV25-010 HIGHLIGHTS - CONFIRMATION OF A LARGE, ZONED PORPHYRY SYSTEM*

LAV25-010 (the "hole") intersected zones of Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization and associated porphyry-style alteration from surface to over 675 metres drilled depth at the Valley Zone (Figure 1*).



The hole was collared 1.8 kilometres southwest of previously drilled molybdenite-chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization at North Adit (LAV22-006) and confirms the presence of a laterally and vertically zoned, multi-phase porphyry system extending to depth and linked to an exposed high-grade iron-copper-molybdenum-gold skarn occurrence (Figure 2).



Observed alteration and mineralization styles are interpreted to represent marginal zones of a copper-molybdenum-silver rich ore body that remains open laterally and at depth.



Drilling and structural mapping have now traced porphyry-style Cu-Mo-Ag±Au mineralization at Laverdiere for over 4.5 kilometres, from North Adit (Main Skarn Zone) to Lower Copper Creek, and across multiple east-west fault splays spanning more than 2.5 kilometres.



The Laverdiere Copper Project represents a significant new porphyry discovery at the tip of the Stikine Terrane in an underexplored northern mineral district, effectively bridging the gap between British Columbia's Golden Triangle and Yukon's Tintina Gold Belt.



*Assay results for all intervals described herein are pending, and visual estimates of mineral abundance should not be considered representative of grade.

Core Silver's President & CEO, Nick Rodway, commented:

"Drill hole LAV25-010 provides our clearest view yet into the scale of the porphyry system at Laverdiere. To see zones of impressive copper, molybdenum, and silver mineralization from surface to over 675 metres in our first deep hole is extremely encouraging. The visual evidence at Valley points to a large, multi-phase porphyry system that has the potential to evolve into a significant copper-silver-molybdenum system in the Atlin Mining Jurisdiction. We look forward to sharing additional visuals followed by assay results as they become available."

Figure 1: Photographs of HQ and NQ-sized drill core from drill hole LAV25-010. All depths listed are drilled depths. Bn - bornite; Cp - chalcopyrite; Mo - molybdenite; Sfs - sulphosalt (Ag-bearing); Hem - specular hematite; Py - pyrite; Qtz - quartz.

Figure 2: Plan Map showing the distribution of Cu % in rocks at surface and highlighting the 2022 and 2025 drill areas. Attributes are overlain on imagery and Calculated Vertical Gradient (CVG) Magnetics.

AN OVERVIEW OF DRILL HOLE LAV25-010

Drill hole LAV25-010, the first deep exploratory diamond drill hole completed at the Laverdiere Copper Project in 2025, was designed to test the depth extent and continuity of Cu-Mo-Ag mineralization associated with the Valley Fault Zone. This major structural corridor had previously returned surface assays of up to 366 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu, and 0.54% Mo earlier in the 2025 season. The hole was drilled steeply to the northeast across the Valley Fault to a final depth of 703 metres (Figures 1 and 2).

From surface, LAV25-010 intersected a broad oxidized zone containing early quartz-vein hosted molybdenite and chalcopyrite mineralization (±pyrite ±bornite), locally overprinted by late silver-bearing sulfosalt and specular hematite-molybdenite veins and breccias. Epithermal quartz-carbonate veins are abundant throughout the upper section and appear to represent a later, mineralization-remobilizing overprint that partially modified earlier porphyry mineralization. Below the oxidized horizon, molybdenum mineralization persists with copper (chalcopyrite ±bornite), which becomes locally increasingly abundant, coarser-grained, and hosted in thicker vein sets with depth. This vertical zonation from silver-molybdenum-dominant mineralization near surface to molybdenum + copper-rich chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization at depth, is a characteristic of productive porphyry copper systems.

Specular hematite-bearing breccias also exhibit clear zonation, becoming progressively molybdenite ±tourmaline ±biotite-rich with depth. This mineralogical transition suggests the ore-forming fluids evolved from oxidized to reduced conditions and that the drillhole likely intersected a fertile portion of the Laverdiere Porphyry System.

The mineralogical and structural relationships observed in LAV25-010 confirm that the hole intersected the upper and marginal zones of a large, multi-phase Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry centre. Between zones of increased porphyry style alteration and mineralization at depth, late-to-post mineral phases of the Laverdiere Porphyry were encountered. The system remains open at depth and along strike.

Table 1 - 2025 Diamond Drill Hole Data for the Laverdiere Copper Project DDH ID Target Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azi Dip Length Comments LAV25-007 Upper Valley Fault 548613 6563903 1381 288 -55 253 Assays Pending LAV25-008 Upper Valley Fault 548613 6563903 1381 40 -65 64 Hole Lost LAV25-009 Upper Valley Fault 548613 6563903 1381 45 -65 108 Assays Pending LAV25-010* Lower Valley Fault 549327 6564089 1188 45 -75 703.77 Assays Pending LAV25-011 Lower Valley Fault 549327 6564089 1188 190 -83 800 Assays Pending LAV25-012 Lower Valley Fault 549277 6563646 1260 10 -70 840 Assays Pending LAV25-013 Lower Valley Fault 549137 6564299 1284 135 -68 1088.40 Assays Pending

*Discussed in this release.

ABOUT THE LAVERDIERE COPPER PROJECT

The Laverdiere Copper Project is a low-elevation, drill-permitted, early-stage high-grade Cu-Mo-Ag-Au porphyry-skarn Target. The Project has been sporadically explored since the early 1900s, without ever having received a significant exploration program. At Laverdiere, an extensive Cretaceous granodiorite intrusion hosts widespread Cu-Mo-Ag±Au porphyry mineralization. The intrusion is associated with a very high-grade Fe-Cu-Au-Ag massive sulphide skarn occurrence (the "Main Zone") that is exposed at surface along the western flank of the prolific Llewellyn Fault Zone (LFZ) at the porphyry-marble contact.

Adits driven into the Laverdiere area in the early 1900s reportedly returned up to 27m grading 1.20% Cu. The Llewellyn Fault Zone, a regional and strongly metal-endowed fault, cuts through the Laverdiere Copper Project for 14km of strike length and marks the contact between the Yukon-Tanana and Stikine Terranes in the Project area. Historic and shallow diamond drilling completed 125m north of the French Adit in 1974 reportedly returned 175m of 0.27% Cu, including 6m of 1.60% Cu and 7.8m of 1.60% Cu. Core Silver's inaugural diamond drilling campaign at the Laverdiere Copper Project in 2022 returned up to 48.5m of 0.90% Cu, 6g/t Ag, and 0.11g/t Au from 31.46m depth in drill hole LAV22-001 (French Adit), 223m of 0.11% Cu, 2g/t Ag, and 0.006% Mo from 15m depth in LAV22-002 (French Adit), and 107.38m of 0.11% Cu, 0.023% Mo, 0.9g/t Ag, and 0.02g/t Au from 144.62m depth in hole LAV22-006 (North Adit).

Drilled and mapped high-grade copper-bearing skarn mineralization at Laverdiere is coincident with embayments in the contact zones of the expansive Cretaceous intrusions on the west side of Hoboe Creek. A large unexplored embayment in the intrusion is mapped 8km to the south of the to-date explored zone at Laverdiere and is in contact with Boundary Range metamorphic rocks at this location. Apophyses of the larger granodiorite intrusion are also mapped in contact with limestone and marbles amenable to massive sulphide skarn mineralization approximately 7km to the southwest of the known zones of high-grade porphyry-skarn mineralization.

In 2024, high-grade porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag±Au mineralization at the newly defined Valley Zone, located 2.2km southwest of the Main Zone, was structurally mapped and sampled. At the Valley Zone, a series of sheeted mineralized porphyry veins and fractures hosted in altered granodiorite have been mapped and sampled over a 1-kilometer east-west trend following the Valley Fault that historically returned up to 3.24% Cu (with 82g/t Ag, 0.56g/t Au and 0.053% Mo) and 0.32% Mo (with 1.03% Cu, 4g/t Ag) in 2022. In 2024, a 20cm thick east-west striking quartz vein grading 0.83% Cu, 47g/t Ag, 0.44g/t Au and 0.007% Mo was discovered on the opposite side of the Valley Fault.

References

1White, W.H. (1969): Geology and economic prospects of the Laverdiere property

2Fustos, A. (1974). Report on the Results of the 1973 Exploration Programme on the Loon Group. BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Assessment Report 4996

SAMPLING, PREPARATION & QA/QC

All 2025 rock and drill core samples were transported by helicopter at the end of each field day to the core logging facility in Atlin, BC for processing. Field samples were chosen to capture homogenous lithology, alteration, mineralization, and veining. All rock and drill core samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas (BV) Labs in Whitehorse, YT. For drill core, blanks and certified reference standard materials were inserted for every 20 core samples. Lab duplicate requests were inserted into the core sample sequence every 50 samples. Each rock and core sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then pulverized to 85% passing 200-micron mesh. All samples then undergo a 4-Acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 59-element ultra trace package (Method Code MA-250), as well as fire assay by Pb collection with ICP-ES finish for Au, Pt, and Pd (Method code FA-330). Samples that hit upper detection limits for elements of interest on the primary multi-element method are further analyzed via a secondary 4-Acid digest with an ICP-OES finish (Method Code MA-370). Extremely high-grade Pb samples were analyzed via a tertiary overlimit method, GC-817.

Soil samples collected in 2025 were also transported by helicopter at the end of each field day. Samples were photographed in the field and sample descriptions including sample number, location, elevation, color, saturation, depth of sample and soil horizon. Samples were dried in kraft sample bags on-site prior to being batched for shipment to BV Labs in Whitehorse, YT. There, each sample is dried at 60°C and sieved to pass -180 µm (80 mesh). All samples then undergo an aqua regia extraction with an ICP-ES/MS finish for a 36-element package (Method Code AQ200).

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has supervised the preparation, verified and approved the technical content in this release. Verification included review of field notes, sample tags and analytical certificates. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE SILVER CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, that drilling at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project will follow the drilling program at the Laverdiere Copper Project; that the first target of the 2025 drilling program will focus on the Valley Zone; and any other general statement regarding the Company's planned or future exploration efforts at the Blue Property. Assay results for all intervals described herein are pending, and visual estimates of mineral abundance should not be considered representative of grade. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements; Risks and uncertainties include that the Company may not, due to environmental, technological and other factors, be successful in expanding the mineralization footprint of the Projects as planned; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to drill at the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project after drilling at the Laverdiere Copper Project, as intended; that the Company may not be able to focus on the intended drill targets, such as planned drill target at the Valley Zone; that the Company may be unable to implement its plans to further explore at the Silver Lime Project and the Laverdiere Project, as applicable; that certain exploration methods, including the Company's proposed exploration model for the Blue Property, may be ineffective or inadequate in the circumstances; that economic, competitive, governmental, geopolitical, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; that the Company may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out or complete our plans. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflict in Ukraine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Except as required by law, the Company will not update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Core Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-silver-releases-first-visuals-from-drilling-at-the-laverdiere-copper-project-1112544