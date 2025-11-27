

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth moderated further in October to the lowest level in five months, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, climbed a calendar-adjusted 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 4.5 percent rise in September. Further, this was the slowest rate of increase since May, when sales rose only 2.3 percent.



The annual sales growth in non-food products eased to 10.5 percent from 11.3 percent, while those of food products accelerated to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel logged a decline of 4.3 percent.



Mail-order or online sales surged 29.4 percent yearly in October.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.3 percent.



