

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has filed a legal challenge in the Delhi High Court against India's new antitrust penalty law, under which the company could face fines of up to $38 billion. The law, introduced in 2024, allows the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to calculate penalties based on a company's global turnover rather than just its India revenues, according to reports.



This marks the first challenge to the revised law. Apple has been under investigation at the CCI since 2022, after Tinder-owner Match and several Indian startups accused the company of abusing its dominance in the iOS app market. Investigators later reported that Apple had engaged in 'abusive conduct,' though the regulator has yet to issue a final ruling.



In its filing, Apple reportedly denied wrongdoing and asked the court to strike down the law, arguing that using global turnover unfairly inflates potential penalties. Based on the provision, Apple's maximum exposure could reach 10% of its average worldwide turnover over three fiscal years, amounting to around $38 billion.



