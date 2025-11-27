Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) ("NU E" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Eugene Hodgson will be joining its Board of Directors following the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on December 18, 2025. The proposed appointment strengthens corporate governance as NU E accelerates development of large-scale hybrid power sites solving critical power pressures for the digital and energy economies and surpasses 1 gigawatt of global hybrid power capacity across its development portfolio.

Mr. Hodgson brings more than 30 years of senior leadership in energy infrastructure, structured finance, and public-private partnerships. As former Vice President (Western Region) of Corpfinance International Limited, he specialized in green power, P3 financing, and complex infrastructure structuring across British Columbia and Canada. He has served on the boards of several TSX and NYSE-listed companies, including Timmins Gold Corp., Sea Breeze Power Corp., and Silvermex Resources Inc. He has been involved in major renewable and transmission development initiatives representing several hundred megawatts of capacity. Mr. Hodgson is also a recipient of the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal.

Quote From Eugene Hodgson

"NU E Power has reached a pivotal moment, crossing the 1-gigawatt threshold and establishing a truly global hybrid power platform. I'm honored to be shortly joining the Board at a time when the Company is scaling across continents and delivering the reliable, adaptable energy that the digital and traditional economies increasingly depend on. NU E's vision-building the power that powers everything-aligns strongly with where the world is headed, and I look forward to supporting the team as we execute on the next phase of growth."

Lethbridge Two & Lethbridge Three: Strategic Alberta Expansion

NU E continues to advance its Alberta development program, highlighted by Lethbridge Two and Lethbridge Three, located approximately 2 km south of the Lethbridge Airport.

Project Highlights

Hybrid renewable development strategy

Expected output: ~327,000 MWh annually

Carbon offset: ~135,000 tonnes per year

Advanced through rigorous environmental, noise, glare, and community-impact review

These sites follow the successful commissioning of Lethbridge One, establishing NU E as a multi-stage renewable and hybrid-energy developer in one of Canada's fastest-growing power corridors.

A New Era for NU E Power

With the global economy facing severe pressure from AI compute growth, digital infrastructure, industrial electrification, and grid constraints, NU E Power is positioned at the intersection of:

AI & high-density compute

Grid & community power

Hybrid generation (solar, gas, grid, storage)

Digital energy monetization and tokenized infrastructure

NU E is building scalable next-generation power sites designed to meet the rising energy needs of both the digital economy (AI, cloud, telecom, Bitcoin) and the traditional economy (communities, industry, utilities).

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E is a vertically integrated energy-infrastructure company developing next-generation hybrid power sites to meet the accelerating demand of AI and industrial and community electrification. Through its hybrid approach-combining renewable energy, grid power, gas generation, and storage-NU E delivers scalable, reliable, and optimized energy for tomorrow's digital and traditional economies.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the appointment of Mr. Eugen Hodgsen, the expected output and carbon offset of the Lethbridge Two and Three solar sites and the building of scalable, next generation power sites. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In the forward looking information contained in this news release, NU E has made numerous assumptions, based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with the energy industry. In addition, NU E has assumed: the continued market acceptance of its business model; the ability of NU E and its partners to raise future equity financing, if needed, at prices acceptable to NU E or its partners, including any future capital required for the construction of its development pipeline; NU E's current and initial understanding and analysis of the assets and the potential of the assets; the receipt of any other third party approvals for the developments; and NU E's general and administrative costs remaining sustainable. While NU E considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause NU E's observations, actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: changes in NU E's business, general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Listing Statement of NU E posted on SEDAR+. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

