Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NU E" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Soheil Sharifi as Head of Corporate Development, effective immediately, and the formal appointment of Mr. Eugene Hodgson to the Company's Board of Directors.

These appointments mark an important milestone for NU E as the Company enters its next phase of growth, focused on institutional readiness, disciplined capital formation, and the advancement of a diversified international pipeline targeting 2 gigawatts (GW) of hybrid power infrastructure.

Appointment of Mr. Soheil Sharifi - Head of Corporate Development

Mr. Sharifi brings deep experience across capital markets, corporate finance, strategic advisory, and transaction execution, with a track record spanning energy, infrastructure, and growth-stage public companies. He has advised on and executed more than $2.5 billion in capital markets and M&A transactions, including public offerings, private placements, structured financings, and strategic acquisitions.

In his role as Vice President, Corporate Development, Mr. Sharifi will lead:

SPV structuring and joint venture development

Strategic partnerships and project-level financings

Institutional capital engagement and transaction execution

Corporate development strategy supporting NUE's global expansion

His appointment strengthens NUE's ability to scale responsibly, align projects with institutional capital, and execute repeatable development and monetization strategies across multiple jurisdictions.

Appointment of Mr. Eugene Hodgson - Board of Directors

NU E also announces the appointment of Mr. Eugene Hodgson to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hodgson brings more than three decades of senior leadership across government, energy infrastructure, project finance, and public markets. He has held senior roles in both the public and private sectors, including positions with the Governments of British Columbia and the Northwest Territories, as well as International Jetfoil Ltd., First Fund Capital, Intrawest, Sea Breeze Power Corp., Timmins Gold Corp. (TSX & NYSE), and Corpfinance International Limited.

From 2005 to 2017, Mr. Hodgson served as Vice President, Western Region at Corpfinance International Limited, a Toronto-based merchant bank specializing in green power, P3 projects, and infrastructure debt and equity financings. He has served on the boards of numerous public and private companies and was Chair of the Board of Governors of Vancouver Community College.

Mr. Hodgson has also been deeply involved in governance, public policy, and community leadership, including work with the Vancouver Board of Trade, CANWEA, IPPBC, and Indigenous economic development boards. He is a recipient of the Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal.

Leadership Commentary

Broderick Gunning, President & CEO of NU E Power Corp., commented:

"The appointments of Mr. Soheil Sharifi and Mr. Eugene Hodgson materially strengthen NUE at a critical moment in our growth. Soheil adds execution depth across capital markets, SPVs, and partnerships as we move toward institutional-scale development. Eugene brings unparalleled experience in energy finance, public policy, and governance. Together, they elevate NUE's readiness as we advance toward a 2 GW global power platform and execute across Canada and international markets."

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. is a hybrid energy-compute infrastructure platform positioned at the intersection of power markets, compute demand, and regulatory constraints. The Company develops and advances strategically located infrastructure nodes that integrate generation, storage, and flexible load, monetizing energy across multiple demand vectors.

NU E is not an energy developer or a data-centre operator in the traditional sense. Each site is designed as a deployable infrastructure node within a scalable global network-built to relieve power bottlenecks and serve the accelerating needs of digital and industrial economies.

Breaking the Power Bottleneck.

