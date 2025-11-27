Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Reports Progress on Two Fronts at New Brunswick Antimony/Gold Projects

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards work progressing on our two New Brunswick critical mineral properties both of which are under option from Globex, one to Bryah Resources Ltd. and the other to Antimony Resources Corporation.

Bryah Resources Ltd. (Bryah) have started a 1,000-metre drill program at the Golden Pike (formerly called Devil's Pike) gold and antimony project under option from Globex. The purpose of the drill campaign is to "upgrade the existing foreign resource estimate to a JORC compliant mineral resource estimate". Once this drill program is completed, the drill will be moved to the Bond Road area "to undertake an exploration program targeting high-grade antimony veins within interpreted fault structures. Up to 1,200 metres of exploration drilling is planned across several drill holes." Click here to access Bryah's latest press release.

Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE) reports "that it has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bald Hill Antimony project. This document which describes the project in detail, includes summaries of past work, summarizes the Phase 1 drilling program completed by Antimony Resources and indicates that the project has the potential for 2.7 million tonnes at a grade of between 3.0% and 4% antimony (Sb) which could yield between 81,000 and 108,000 tonnes of contained antimony." This would be an approximate doubling of the previous stated estimate in a NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared by MRB and Associates in 2014.

"It should be noted that Antimony Resources has not completed enough work to determine a Resource for the Bald Hill Project. The stated potential is conceptual in nature, and it is not known if the project will prove to be economic." Antimony is continuing a 6,000-metre drill program to detail the known deposit and to extend it to the north and south. Once completed, this program will bring the total drill footage completed to 15,000 metres. At completion, Antimony will be able to decide if there is sufficient drill density to prepare a Maiden Resource for Bald Hill. Click here to access Antimony Resources latest press release.

Antimony Resources has also announced an up to $10,012,000 financing to continue work on the Bald Hill property as the company is "focused on antimony and becoming a significant North American producer." Click here to access the Antimony Resources financing press release.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact:

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1





Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca