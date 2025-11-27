

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Klarna Group PLC (KLAR), a digital lender and payments service provider, on Thursday announced a new multi-market partnership with Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY, LHA.DE) to support the air travelers with flexible payment options. The new deal is facilitated by Klarna's integration with Adyen, a Dutch payment platform.



This collaboration aims to meet growing global demand for smarter and more flexible ways to pay for travel.



Effective from November, Lufthansa customers will be able to choose Klarna's flexible payment options at checkout when booking travel experiences.



This new integration gives travelers greater control and convenience by offering the choice to pay in full, pay later, or spread the cost of their journey over time.



The new options will be available first to customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.S.



This service is expected to be expanded across all Lufthansa Group Network Airlines, namely Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Brussels Airlines, by the end of the second quarter of 2026.



