

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved in November despite consumers showing the weakest confidence since March 2023, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 98.1 in November from 93.6 in October. However, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic situation.



Entrepreneurs in the service sector turned optimistic during November, with the corresponding index rising to +8.7 from -3.7. The morale for the retail sector strengthened to 8.3 from 7.3, while industrial confidence remained less negative and the index rose to -8.0 from -10.3.



Consumers showed a more pessimistic attitude in November, as the corresponding index weakened to -24.6 from -22.8 in October. Concerns about household finances elevated the most, and they also remained negative about the overall economic situation and unemployment.



