Suspension of Trading in Ilkka Oyj at XHEL

2025-11-27T13:21:12Z Suspension At Trading Venue XHEL Due to Non Disclosure Of Inside Information About The Issuer Or Financial Instrument Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to suspend the trading in all shares and related instruments of the issuer. Order books will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260. Issuer: Ilkka Oyj, LEI: 743700KMZL7E8PLI5X73 Instrument: ILKKA1 FI0009800197 Instrument: ILKKA2 FI0009800205 The Financial Supervisory Authority for XHEL has been notified