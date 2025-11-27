Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser Deal könnte bedeutend sein - SMR könnte einen neuen Hype auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918634 | ISIN: FI0009800205 | Ticker-Symbol: ILL
Berlin
27.11.25 | 17:00
3,700 Euro
-7,27 % -0,290
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ILKKA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILKKA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9304,00017:18
GlobeNewswire
27.11.2025 14:21 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suspension of Trading in Ilkka Oyj at XHEL

2025-11-27T13:21:12Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue XHEL
Due to Non Disclosure Of
Inside Information About The Issuer Or Financial Instrument
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to suspend the trading in all shares
and related instruments of the issuer. Order books will be flushed. Nasdaq
Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260.

Issuer:
Ilkka Oyj, LEI: 743700KMZL7E8PLI5X73
Instrument: ILKKA1
FI0009800197
Instrument: ILKKA2 FI0009800205

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for XHEL has been notified
© 2025 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.