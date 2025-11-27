NorthWest Copper Corp.: NorthWest Reports Results from Two Holes at Its Kwanika Property Highlighted by 26 Metres of 0.72% Copper and 1.30 g/t Gold (1.91% CuEq) from 268 Metres

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. ("NorthWest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce additional positive drill results from two holes from its 2025 program at the Company's 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. Drill hole K-25-281 delivered an excellent result highlighted by an intercept of 26 metres grading 0.72% Cu, 1.30 g/t Au (1.91% copper equivalent1, "CuEq") confirming the Company's understanding and expectations of higher-grade zones within the Kwanika Central Zone. Both drill holes also delivered broad intervals of near-surface copper-gold mineralization, strengthening the Company's confidence in the initial phase of the project's open pit potential.

The two drill holes achieved several key objectives including:

K-25-281 extended the upper Central Zone by 30 metres to the northeast, in an area that is significantly wider than expected, with the Central Zone remaining open to the northeast,

K-25-281 confirmed the presence of higher-grade mineralization in the lower Central Zone over substantial thicknesses,

Increased understanding of a potential link between the Central Zone and Pit Zone, and

Improved confidence in the continuity of near-surface mineralization over significant widths.





By successfully achieving these objectives, the results underscore the potential to define and expand on the size of higher-grade mineralization within the Central Zone. This supports the Company's strategy of focusing on high-grade domains within the existing mineral resource to enhance the economics of a future Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). In parallel, the consistent near-surface mineralization encountered in the Pit Zone reinforces the opportunity for a high-grade starter pit, which could provide a strong foundation for further improvements in the economics of a future PEA.

Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated: "In 2025, the Company changed its strategy to prioritize higher-grade zones within the existing mineralization at Kwanika. Results from the first seven holes of the 2025 exploration program have largely met or exceeded expectations, reinforcing the potential for meaningful grade improvements by focusing on higher-grade domains. The program to define these higher-grade zones is progressing exceptionally well, metallurgical test work is advancing rapidly, and we anticipate announcing initial results before the end of the year. This information will be used to support an updated mineral resource estimate, which will form the basis for evaluating alternative top-down underground mining methods. Our objective is clear: to deliver a more capital-efficient and economically robust open pit and underground development plan in an updated PEA compared to the 2023 PEA2."

Drill Hole Highlights:

K-25-281 Pit Zone: 38 metres of 0.48% Cu, 0.12g/t Au (0.61% CuEq) from 44 metres 26 metres of 0.51% Cu, 0.36g/t Au (0.85% CuEq) from 150 metres Central Zone: 40 metres of 0.63% Cu, 0.95 g/t Au (1.50% CuEq) from 254 metres including: 26 metres of 0.72% Cu, 1.30 g/t Au (1.91% CuEq) from 268 metres. K-25-282 Pit Zone: 75.7 metres of 0.93% Cu, 0.30g/t Au (1.23% CuEq) from 22.3 metres including: 43.7 metres of 1.26% Cu, 0.41g/t Au (1.66% CuEq) from 22.3 metres

Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration of NorthWest added: "It is encouraging to see both holes intersect higher-grade, near-surface mineralization over significant widths, well suited to support a potential starter pit. In addition, a previously unmodelled higher-grade copper zone is emerging immediately south of Pit Zone 5, potentially improving on our understanding of mineralization within the broader Pit Zone. Hole K-25-281 supports our interpretation of two wide, continuous higher-grade mineralized intervals in the Central Zone grading between 1.5% and 2.5% CuEq over combined true thicknesses between 30 and 45 metres separated by late dykes. This hole also intersected a wide upper Central Zone interval that extends the zone by at least 30 meters towards the northeast. We also observe a clear trend of increasing gold-to-copper ratios from east to west in the Central Zone, with the Pit Zone showing a similar pattern, although rotated from south to north. This progression suggests a potential link between the two zones, and we expect that additional drill results in the coming weeks should help clarify this relationship."

Kwanika Exploration Program

On April 10, 2025, NorthWest announced a refined model for its flagship Kwanika project ("Target Model"), highlighting three key higher-grade zones: the Pit, Central and Western Zones. These zones target grades of 1.5% to 2.5% CuEq over combined true thicknesses of 30 to 45 metres, to be assessed against a more selective top-down bulk underground mining method.

The 2025 exploration program is designed to confirm, define and expand on the Company's understanding of higher-grade copper-gold mineralization within the current mineral resource, with the aim of supporting alternative bulk mining methods. Early results from the first seven holes, including hole K-25-281 and K-25-282, confirm significant progress toward these objectives.

Hole locations for the program are presented in Figure 1 below. Figure 2 illustrates a cross section of the position of holes K-25-281 and K-25-281 relative to the Target Model Central and Pit Zones. Continuous mineralized intercepts and collar locations are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2.

Figure 1: Plan View of 2025 Program Drill Hole Location







Figure 2: Cross Section of Target Model at K-25-281 and K-25-282 Drill Locations





A summary of the geological aspects of the hole is presented below.

Hole K-25-281: The hole was drilled with HQ core size and sampled on approximately 2-metre intervals from sawn half core material. The hole was drilled on 265° azimuth with a -70° dip to a depth of 354 metres. The primary objective of the hole was to test northeast extensions of the Central Zone in an area poorly defined by historical low-angle holes.

Before entering the Central Zone, the hole intersected two near-surface zones within the Pit Zone. The first interval was a 38 metre (24 metre true width) consisting of finely disseminated sulphides in potassic-altered ("monzonite"), correlating with Pit Zone 8 beginning at 44 metres. The second interval, starting at 150 metres, returned 26 metres (true width unknown) of higher grades with an increasing gold-to copper ratio. This interval consisted of magnetite-hematite alteration within fine-grained porphyritic diorite with disseminated pyrite. The interval also correlates with Pit Zone 8.

At 254 metres, the hole intersected a broad upper Central Zone (Zone 4) interval over 40 metres (33 metre true width) of monzonite cut by dismembered quartz stockwork. This interval was significantly wider than expected and extends the upper Central Zone approximately 30 meters to the northeast, where it remains open.

Further down the hole mineralization is terminated by late dykes, then resumes on the opposite side in highly tectonized potassic alteration crosscut by dismembered quartz stockwork over 24 metres (20 metre true width). This interval correlates with the lower Central Zone (Zone 6) and similarly extends the zone 30 metres toward the northeast, where it also remains open.

In summary, hole K-25-281 was successful in extending the Central Zone by approximately 30 metres toward the northeast.

Hole K-25-282: The hole was drilled using HQ core size sampled on approximately 2-metre intervals from sawn half core. The hole was drilled on 140° azimuth with a -75° dip to a depth of 401 metres. The primary objective of the hole was to test the closure (intersection) of Central Zone (Zone 4) and the Western Zone (Zone 2).

At 22 metres, the hole intersected a broad interval of high-grade, copper-dominant mineralization over 76 metres (54 metre true width) hosted in monzonite crosscut by quartz stockwork. This intersection helps to define the grade, geometry and orientation of a distinct high-grade copper zone immediately south of Pit Zone 5. Metal zonation in this area also shows a rotation, with high copper-to-gold ratios transitioning to high gold-to-copper ratios towards the north. This shift in metal zonation from east-west in the Central Zone to south-north in the Pit Zone provides additional support that these zones are related.

In summary, hole K-25-282 successfully confirmed the presence of a separate, copper-dominant high-grade mineralized zone within the Pit Zone that may extend toward the Central Zone. This potential connection will be tested with results from holes K-25-273 and K-25-287. Otherwise, the hole was drilled too far to the east to have tested the intersection between the Central and the Western Zones.



Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release3 4

Hole From To Length Zone Cu Au Ag CuEq True Width Description (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Target Model Zone Reference K-25-281 44.0 82.0 38.0 Pit 0.48 0.12 1.68 0.61 24.4 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-281 150.0 176.0 26.0 Pit 0.51 0.36 2.41 0.85 Unknown Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 Including 150.0 154.0 4.0 Pit 0.60 0.87 2.55 1.40 Unknown Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 And 158.0 170.0 12.0 Pit 0.57 0.38 3.02 0.95 Unknown Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8 K-25-281 254.0 294.0 40.0 Central 0.63 0.95 2.75 1.50 32.8 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4 Including 268.0 294.0 26.0 Central 0.72 1.30 3.22 1.91 21.3 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 4 K-25-281 316.0 340.0 24.0 Central 0.41 1.28 2.19 1.57 19.7 Higher-Grade Gold Zone 6 K-25-282 22.3 98.0 75.7 Pit 0.93 0.30 2.74 1.23 53.5 Unmodelled Cu Higher-Grade Pit Zone Including 22.3 66.0 43.7 Pit 1.26 0.41 3.65 1.66 19.2 Unmodelled Cu Higher-Grade Pit Zone K-25-282 134.0 160.0 26.0 Pit 0.34 0.12 1.05 0.46 19.9 Lower-Grade Pit Zone 8



Table 2: Drill Collar Information5

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length K-25-281 351623 6156253 974 265 -70 354 K-25-282 351492 6156251 989 140 -75 401



Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Kamloops BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.com).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.



_______________________________________

1 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

2 NI 43-101 technical report titled "Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

3 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

4 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.

5 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.





