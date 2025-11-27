Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Joseph van den Elsen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andina Copper Corporation (TSXV: ANDC) ("Company"), and his team, joined Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Andina Copper Corporation is a unique South America focused copper explorer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:ANDC), Frankfurt (FSE: FIR), and OTC (OTCQB: PMMCF) exchanges with projects in Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

The Company's strategy is to acquire copper projects with compelling scale and grade and to add value through rapid exploration, and is actively working across two significant discoveries along the world's premier copper producing belt, and a compelling undrilled copper-gold target.

The Piuquenes project is a high-grade copper-gold porphyry located along the San Juan, Argentina Miocene belt, Cobrasco is an exciting new copper-moly porphyry discovery in Chocó, Colombia and Mantau is an undrilled copper-gold target located in the Tier 1 address of Antofagasta, Chile.

