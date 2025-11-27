

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's benchmark SMI settled slightly up on Thursday after moving in a tight band in somewhat lackluster trade.



The index dropped to 12,781.60 in early trades, and after struggling for direction till around mid afternoon, edged up a bit thereafter to eventually settle at 12,831.05 with a small gain of 8.81 points or 0.07%.



Partners Group climbed nearly 2%. Julius Baer, Kuehne + Nagel, Swiss Re, Lonza Group and Sonova gained 1 to 1.3%.



VAT Group, UBS Group, Holcim, ABB, Galderma Group, Swiss Life Holding and Logitech International ended higher by 0.4 to 1%.



Among the losers, Swatch Group ended down by 1.82%. Straumann Holding and Roche Holding closed lower by 1.31% and 1.15%, respectively.



Novartis, Lindt & Spruengli and Swisscom settled modestly lower.



