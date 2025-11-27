Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP0) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces that it is issuing a correction to its news release dated November 27, 2025, in which the Company incorrectly stated that its acquisition transaction with Nevada Hills Gold LLC (the "Vendor") constituted a Non-Arm's Length transaction.

The Company confirms that the transaction is in fact an Arm's Length transaction, as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The prior disclosure referencing the transaction as Non-Arm's Length was included in error and the result of an administrative oversight during the preparation of the original release.

Americore wishes to clarify that:

The Company and the Vendor do not share common directors, officers, control persons, or other insider relationships that would cause the transaction to be considered Non-Arm's Length under Exchange policies.

The transaction remains structured under the previously announced amended commercial terms, including:

US$100,000 cash and 250,000 common shares, issued on Exchange approval of the transaction;

US$100,000 cash and 250,000 common shares, issued 15 months following Exchange approval;

A 0.5% NSR royalty retained by the Vendor on future production;

The potential for an NSR buy-back right to be negotiated in the future, subject to Exchange policies.

No finder's fees are payable in connection with this transaction, and all securities issued will remain subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and Exchange policies.

Apart from the correction to the nature of the transaction, all other information and material commercial terms disclosed in the original and amended press releases remain unchanged. Americore regrets the error and confirms that internal disclosure controls have been reviewed to prevent similar administrative inaccuracies in the future.

